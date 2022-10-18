You might also like

You will learn:
How to make things easy for employees
Why you need to support your support team
What it means to keep your business in sync
Although both hybrid and remote working have huge benefits in reducing time and costs spent commuting or on childcare, and contributing towards a better work-life balance, the pay-off is that some of the social aspect of work life has been sacrificed, leaving some people feeling lonelier than ever.
But having friends in the workplace is, in fact, as important as it’s ever been – from an employer’s perspective as well as a personal one. The 2021 Post Lockdown Friends & Happiness In The Workplace study by Wildgoose found that not only does having a good friend at work making it more enjoyable and provide support, but 22% believe it makes them more productive and a further 21% thinks having a friend makes them more creative.
Interestingly, research by Silicon Reef found that three-quarters of employees believe that its up to their employer to do something about their work loneliness problem. But where do you start?
A good starting point is to check-in regularly with your remote or hybrid working team – after all, you won’t know if they’re struggling with loneliness unless you ask them. London was found by Wildgoose to be the city in the UK with the worst work loneliness problem, so if this is where you’re headquartered, it’s more important than ever to keep checking in with your staff.
Another way to boost social connections in remote workplaces could be to implement a buddy system. According to a recent Know Your Team blog post, this could take the form of assigning someone an official “mentor”, with whom they have 1-2-1 meetings once a week or bi-weekly to ask questions and to get used to the company. Or a small group of employees could get together over a video call to have a chat about something fun and non-work related.
Although ‘forced fun’ isn’t for everyone, a recent Quantum Workplace blog post shared some suggestions for team activities which included a virtual scavenger hunt, virtual book club, team fitness challenge or trivia session.
There are plenty of health & wellbeing programmes available online for HR use, or for individual use, which can help workers the tools they need to tackle loneliness and develop effective ways of improving their wellbeing. It’s certainly worth exploring this further.
Oliver Harrison is CEO of Koa Health, a digital mental healthcare provider on what loneliness means for your business. He previously told HR Grapevine: “Despite some benefits of hybrid work, many people feel they miss out on important face-to-face time and can be left feeling lonely and isolated. In fact, research shows that loneliness levels across Britain have still not recovered from the impact of the Covid pandemic. A known risk factor for poor physical, mental, and cognitive health, loneliness is as bad for overall health as smoking. It’s a problem business leaders must not ignore. “
He went on: “I urge business leaders to offer care that covers the full spectrum of mental health issues, whether clinically diagnosed or not. Deliverable at scale, evidence-based digital therapeutics provide the best options for employers. They have few barriers to access, no waiting lists, offer a strong alternative to face-to-face care and, crucially, offer more than just mindfulness and meditation. Further, these tools are both cost and time-effective, as well as bespoke to the individual’s needs.
“With historic demand for mental health treatment in the UK, there’s a risk that failing to prioritise mental health within businesses will lead to burnout, absenteeism-workplace" target="_blank">absenteeism and turnover across teams. Offering solutions which are supported, encouraged, and role modelled by leadership, makes the workplace more engaging, attracting the best talent, retaining them at a time of great churn, and helping them be productive. This is not only the right thing to do but it makes sound business sense”.
Indeed, as more and more employees turn to digital-first working practice– particularly as flexible working is increasingly demanded by employees and therefore essential to talent recruitment and retention - it is more crucial than ever that good social connections are promoted in order to combat loneliness. A happy workforce is a productive workforce – so it’s good for the bottom line, too.
