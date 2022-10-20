Season 15

New Podcast | How sleep impacts wellbeing at work

How sleep impacts wellbeing at work

How have you been sleeping? It seems like common sense, but there is a direct correlation between sleep and wellbeing. To explore this topic a bit more, podcast host Erik Niewiarowski brings in Dr. Nerina Ramlakhan. She is a physiologist, sleep expert and published author, and is the perfect person to explore how sleep can impact day-to-day life.

The pair discuss why sleep is so important, some tips to get a good night's rest and what employers can do to make sure that employees are getting the proper sleep to bring their best selves to work.

