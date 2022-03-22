You might also like

Always bear in mind that an ATS, like any technology, is an enabler and not a solution in itself.
Before even considering a tech solution, look first at your end-to-end hiring process as it is today; what elements are working well and what are the key issues and why? It’s critical that you analyse and fix the basics in your process first, or at least produce a ‘to be’ process which will help inform you which platform best suits your needs, not just today but in the future.
It’s a good idea to map out your process and produce a visual process flow. This can be shared with stakeholders for their input and will often highlight areas that can be refined and improved way ahead of the first scoping meeting with your ATS.
If produced early enough, this can also be shared with prospective vendors for them to better understand your processes and evidence how their solution will support them.
At Jobtrain, we map out all our clients’ processes in just this way!
What questions to ask your ATS vendor
What support will I receive for scoping and set-up?
Who will manage the implementation process, who will I be working with and what experience do they have?
What does the implementation process, methodology, and what tools and resources are available?
What’s included and are there any limits?
Who is responsible for testing, what support will I receive and is this included?
Is there any additional development work required for custom branding or integration with my other solutions and is it possible to have a fixed cost?
Is there support and guidance for managing business change and user adoption?
Training – who will be trained and how will this work – what additional support or material is available?
Will the vendor make tweaks and changes to the set-up and configuration after the solution has gone live and will there be a charge?
What go-live support can I expect and who is this delivered by?
Timelines for an ATS implementation will vary considerably depending on the platform you select, the degree of tailoring you require, third-party system integration work and the size of your organisation. As a rule, however:
A basic ATS for an SME with self-configuration can be delivered in 1 week. Our recruitment software for small businesses – JTGO – is a perfect example of this.
A full ATS for medium to large companies should plan for a 4–8-week implementation.
Large to enterprise organisations should expect the project from scoping to go-live to be delivered in around 12 weeks.