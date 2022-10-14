Royal Mail's mass redundancy plan will be a huge test of HR's mettle

Royal Mail has announced it will be slashing its workforce by around 10,000 in the coming months, blaming recent worker strikes and financial difficulties for its recent poor trading performance.

The firm said 5000-6,000 of the jobs will be axed via a redundancy process, while the remaining 4,000 will be reduced by not replacing workers who leave the company. The process is expected to be completed by August 2023.

Royal Mail's chief executive Simon Thompson said: "This is a very sad day. I regret that we are announcing these job losses. We will do all we can to avoid compulsory redundancies and support everyone affected."

Royal Mail also said it expects its full-year losses to hit £350million and blamed "the direct impact of eight days of industrial action" as one of the main factors behind its financial difficulties.

"Each strike day weakens our financial situation,” Thompson added.

"The CWU's decision to choose damaging strike action over resolution regrettably increases the risk of further headcount reductions."

However, CWU General Secretary Dave Ward hit back in response to Royal Mail’s announcement, saying: “The announcement is the result of gross mismanagement and a failed business agenda of ending daily deliveries, a wholesale levelling-down of the terms, pay and conditions of postal workers, and turning Royal Mail into a gig economy style parcel courier.

“What the company should be doing is abandoning its asset-stripping strategy and building the future based on utilising the competitive edge it already has in its deliveries to 32 million addresses across the country.

“The CWU is calling for an urgent meeting with the Board and will put forward an alternative business plan at that meeting.

“This announcement is holding postal workers to ransom for taking legal industrial action against a business approach that is not in the interests of workers, customers or the future of Royal Mail. This is no way to build a company.”

What should the redundancy process look like?

The CWU is fighting tooth and nail to protect the jobs of Royal Mail workers following the firm’s announcement. However, with such huge losses to recoup, bosses at the postal group are unlikely to yield much, if at all. As such, it’s important to start considering how a redundancy process, particularly one of such scale, should be managed. The redundancy process is one that is wrought with stress and anxiety, not just for employees, but also the HR teams overseeing the process. It’s crucial, therefore, that process is handled sensitively and professionally.

On its website, the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) offers insight from Paul Holcroft, Associate Director at Croner, who advises firms on their HR policies – part of which covers redundancy packages. He said that honesty and clarity are the critical components of successful support.

“Being made redundant can be an incredibly distressing time, so it is essential that employers maintain regular dialogue with affected staff,” Holcroft said.

“Given the complexity of a redundancy procedure, employers should provide individuals with a clear explanation of their rights and a timeframe for when decisions will be made. This reduces any unnecessary stress and ill feeling among the workforce. Employees with a minimum of two years’ service are eligible for a reasonable amount of time off to look for new work or to arrange training for future employment.”

Similarly, official guidance from the CIPD explained that ‘redundancy should be a last resort’.

“It can be one of the most distressing events an employee can experience. It requires sensitive handling by the employer to ensure fair treatment of redundant employees as well as the productivity and morale of the remaining workforce. Redundancy legislation and case law is complex, and employers must understand their obligations, including employees' rights and the correct procedures to follow,” the body’s official advice explained.

Chris Phillips, Employment Law Specialist at Thornton, noted that it’s important that HR is aware of the psychological toll that redundancy can have on all employees. He stated that constant communication is the only way to mitigate negative effects on mental wellbeing.

“We’ve seen the Office for National Statistics confirm that the UK is now officially in recession following a 20% shrink in the economy in the second quarter of this year. These figures are frightening for an employee working remotely...” Phillips previously told HR Grapevine.

He added: “Imagine the anxiety felt and the impact that could have on the mental health of those workers if they are also not properly supported or in regular, meaningful contact with their colleagues and managers.”