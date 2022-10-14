Black History Month (BHM) is October in the UK and Ireland (and February in the US and Canada), and if you’ve been in HR longer than a minute, you’ve probably organised a celebratory or educational event about it. It’s so important for marginalised people groups to feel welcome and to feel a sense of belonging. The first step on that journey is education, which is one of the main aims of BHM.

Black History Month – a quick timeline

BHM began in the United States in 1926 when two black men – historian and scholar Carter G. Woodson and Christian theologian Jesse E. Moorland decided to found Negro History Week, planting it in the middle of February because of the birthdays of both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln.

According to History.com, mayors of cities across the US began marking it and in 1976, not only had it evolved into a month-long celebration of blackness, but then-President Gerald Ford declared it a national holiday. By 1987, prompted by the apartheid in South Africa and the country’s treatment of its black majority residents, the UK and Ireland joined, marking the month of October for its celebrations.

The Black History Month Feb 2023 theme for most countries other than the UK and Ireland, is ‘Black Resistance’ – and it explores how "African-Americans have resisted historic and ongoing oppression, in all forms, especially the racial terrorism of lynching, racial pogroms and police killings," according to the organisation’s website.

In the UK and Ireland, the theme is, ‘Time for Change: Action Not Words’, highlighting how organisations and individuals will say that black lives matter just as much as white lives, but that the systemic racism still well-documented in the two countries is still a prominent issue.

In order to mark the month, HR Grapevine spoke to black business leaders, workers and diversity & inclusion specialists, to get their take on the month and how to celebrate and promote blackness at work.

Black stories, HR advice and tips on celebrating BHM