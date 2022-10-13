Simon Blake OBE on how HR teams can support employee mental health

Following World Mental Health Day on October 10th, podcast host Erik Niewiarowski picks up an important conversation around mental health and how business and HR leaders can offer continued support to employees that may be struggling, or don’t know how to ask for help.

To help him with this, Erik brings in Simon Blake, OBE, the CEO of Mental Health First Aid England (MHFA) to talk about all things mental health and work. The pair discuss their individual commitments to mental health advocacy, how HR and business leaders can help their staff “switch” off from the stresses of the social media news cycles and the importance of managerial training and MHFA’s new training program revolving around mental health and wellbeing at work.