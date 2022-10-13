'Humiliating' treatment of gay worker highlights LGBT+ concerns for HR

A Vodafone worker who was subjected to about her sexuality by staff, including a manager, has been awarded £30,000 at an employment tribunal.

The employee, a gay woman identified only as Ms C in legal documents, sued one of the telecom’s firms franchisees, Thistle Communications (which has since gone into liquidation), over claims that senior staff “humiliated” her and caused “irreparable damage” with sexually explicit questions such as “"how do lesbians have sex?” in addition to stating they thought her sexual orientation was “a waste”.

On other occasions, she was told “I don’t think LGBT should be taught in schools” and that she looked “like a normal lassie”.

The situation unfolded in Scotland, but the exact outlet was not disclosed to maintain the victim’s anonymity.

Ms C told the tribunal: “I was subjected to several comments around my sexual orientation, my gender and sexual harassment as I was asked a very sexually explicit question by my male manager, twice.”

She added that, although the company upheld a lot of her grievances: “I don't think they have taken seriously the damage this has caused to my mental health.

“I don't feel safe to return to an environment which humiliated me, alienated me and has made me need to seek counselling, this has cost me months of my life, I have endured 15 those comments from start to finish in that employment and it has made me feel like irreparable damage has been caused.

“I have never been humiliated like that, being asked to describe the inner workings of my sexual orientation to a grown man whilst he smiles at me when asking was so disturbing and I’ve never been 20 so oversexualised in my personal life or working career.

“No other woman was asked that or subjected to the comments around their orientation, only me, because I am gay. I don’t think I will ever feel safe or comfortable enough now to disclose my sexuality to another employer.”

Ms C said she contacted Vodafone to highlight her concerns before going off sick, while also reaching out to Thistle Communication’s MD regarding "homophobic comments" and "inappropriate behaviours".

McDade responded he wanted to "100% I want to get to the bottom of this” and vowed to “deal with it appropriately.”

Ms C soon went off sick just two months after starting her job, before resigning from her role. She then sued the company for discrimination, harassment and unfair dismissal.

The employment tribunal ruled that she had been a victim of harassment on the basis of her gender and sexual orientation. Her unfair dismissal claim failed as she had not been employed for long enough.

She was awarded more than £30,000 in compensation by employment judge Ian McPherson who concluded: “...it is to be hoped that, arising from this case, lessons have been learned already by the respondents, about the importance of working relationships within the workplace, the need to avoid discrimination, bullying and harassment in the workplace, and how, if such issues arise, they should be dealt with by the employer.”

He went on: "...it seems to us that there are many issues arising from this case, and what support, if any, the franchisor (Vodafone) makes available to employees of franchisees as regards LGBT+ support."

Data highlights LGBT+ concerns in the UK workplace

It would be easy for anyone to chalk off this worker’s harrowing experience as a one-off, but one in five (21%) workplaces do not have any policies in place to support their LGBT+ staff at work, according to a 2022 poll published by the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The poll of around 1,000 HR managers – run for the TUC by YouGov, also found:

Bullying and harassment: Only half (51%) of managers surveyed told the TUC they have a policy prohibiting discrimination, bullying and harassment against LGBT+ workers in their workplace. Less than half (47%) said they have a clear reporting route for workers to raise concerns about discrimination, bullying and harassment against LGBT+ workers – even though one in seven (15%) managers have responded to bullying, harassment or discrimination against one or more LGBT workers.

Trans workers: Just one in four (25%) managers said that they have a policy setting out support for trans (including non-binary) workers who wish to transition to live as another gender.

Family-friendly working: Less than half (47%) of HR managers told the TUC that they have family policies (such as adoption, maternity, paternity and shared parental leave policies) that apply equally to LGBT+ workers.

Of those HR managers whose workplaces that have LGBT+ policies in place, only around one in three (34%) have reviewed those policies in the last 12 months.

More than one in four (28%) can’t remember when they last looked at them.

TUC General Secretary, Frances O’Grady, said: “Lesbian, gay, bi and trans people deserve to feel safe and to be respected at work.

“But it’s shocking so many workplaces don’t have specific policies in place to support their LGBT+ staff.

“Without these policies, too many LGBT+ workers experience bullying, harassment and discrimination at work.

“A step change is long overdue. Ministers must introduce a new duty on employers to protect all workers from harassment by customers and clients.

“And government should also introduce a statutory requirement for large employers to report on their LGBT pay gaps – in the same way they do their gender pay gaps – with action plans detailing how bosses will address these inequalities.”

Government action needed

The TUC is calling on the government to introduce a range of measures to support LGBT+ people at work, including:

LGBT+ pay gap reporting: Ministers should introduce a statutory requirement for large employers to report their LGBT+ pay gaps and employment rates – with regular monitoring and action plans detailing how employers will address these inequalities. Polling suggested that the LGBT+ pay gap is around 16%.

Protection from workplace bullying and harassment: The government must consult with unions on a strategy to make sure workplaces are safe for all LGBT+ people. As a minimum, the government should introduce a new duty on employers to protect workers from harassment by customers and clients.

Taking these figures into account, it’s essential to recognise that for an LGBT+ inclusive workplace environment, educating others, encouraging allyship and being vocal about inclusivity are just a few fundamental ways to push for inclusivity in businesses for employees.