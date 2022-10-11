Show me the money | Is THIS turning off job candidates?

  • 3 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Is THIS turning off job candidates?

New research has revealed the biggest gripes facing jobseekers, with almost half (48%) claiming that no salary or a lack of clarity on job adverts is the biggest bug bear in the recruitment process.

The survey, which was conducted by Adzuna, also found that seven in ten (69%) Brits think that organisations need to be more transparent on their job adverts, with one-third (31%) believing that salary transparency should be the top priority on job postings.

Transparency of salary was deemed to be even more important than the job role itself (18%), the location (11%), or any work benefit schemes (seven per cent) – figures which certainly for make an interesting read for HR professionals.

An industry-wide issue

A lack of salary transparency is an industry-wide problem though some sectors appear to be doing better than others in this area.

Read more from us Can TikTok transform the grey area of pay?

Charity and voluntary jobs (88%) are the most transparent, followed by social work (76%) and manufacturing (75%).

Subscribe for just £9* to continue reading...

myGrapevine+ is packed with exclusive content for a growing community of forward-thinking HR and business leaders. These how-tos, deep dives and video interviews aren’t available anywhere else and you can set up your account in a few minutes.

Subscribe
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £9 for first month, then £27.99 per month. One time use only.
Already a member?

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Share this with your colleagues

You might also like

Do you think pay transparency should be mandatory?
Show me the money | Do you think pay transparency should be mandatory?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Over half of staff consider quitting over poor pay
Cost-of-living | Over half of staff consider quitting over poor pay
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
75% of staff 'too embarrassed' to talk to HR about salary
Pay transparency | 75% of staff 'too embarrassed' to talk to HR about salary
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence