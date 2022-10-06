What HR should be thinking about this World Mental Health Day - with insights from Ricoh UK

Monday October 10, 2022, marks World Mental Health Day.

According to the United Nations' website, this day seeks to raise awareness about mental health around the world. The World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) announced that the theme for this year’s observance day is to ‘make mental health for all a global priority’.

Mental health can impact friends, family and colleagues meaning that for HR and employers, supporting staff will continue be a top priority. In line with World Mental Health Day 2022, HR Grapevine caught up with Rebekah Wallis, Director of People & Corporate Responsibility and Marco Pezzani, National Customer Service Director at Ricoh UK to find out where HR’s attention should be focussed, the impact that poor mental health can have on staff and the business, and how to ensure that mental health remains a top priority all year round.

HRGV: What should HR be thinking about this World Mental Health Day?

Wallis: In the context of the current climate, it’s more important than ever to take a step back from the day-to-day and consider the bigger picture. An organisation is only as strong as its people, all of whom have their own stories, difficulties, and strengths.

This year’s theme for World Mental Health Day is wellbeing in an unequal world, and it’s a chance to reflect on how far diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiatives have come, the work left to do, and how we need to create a holistic approach to improving overall wellbeing.