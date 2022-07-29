You might also like

As a result of the pandemic and subsequent world crise’, the concept of employee wellbeing has gone from an idea to a tangible strategy, complete with data points and representation in the C-suite.

To dive deeper into this evolution, podcast host Erik Niewiarowski welcomes Nuz Chagan, Head of Wellbeing Strategy at digital platform Govox to get her insights on the topic. The pair discuss the title of ‘Chief Wellbeing Officer,’ why wellbeing needs to be a strategy in the Boardroom and the positive disruptions HR has created when it comes to issues like fertility and menopause.