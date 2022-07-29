Season 14

New Podcast | How HR can get wellbeing into the Boardroom

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How HR can get wellbeing into the Boardroom

As a result of the pandemic and subsequent world crise’, the concept of employee wellbeing has gone from an idea to a tangible strategy, complete with data points and representation in the C-suite.

To dive deeper into this evolution, podcast host Erik Niewiarowski welcomes Nuz Chagan, Head of Wellbeing Strategy at digital platform Govox to get her insights on the topic. The pair discuss the title of ‘Chief Wellbeing Officer,’ why wellbeing needs to be a strategy in the Boardroom and the positive disruptions HR has created when it comes to issues like fertility and menopause.

You might also like

Zana Goic Petricevic on what bold leadership means
Bold Leadership | Zana Goic Petricevic on what bold leadership means
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Pendragon's CPO on flexible working for large organisations
NEW PODCAST | Pendragon's CPO on flexible working for large organisations
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Empathy in HR Leadership
Workplace of Now | Empathy in HR Leadership
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Talent vs Opportunity | Indeed's SVP for ESG on why wellbeing focus will boost your bottom line

7 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Wellbeing | How do you confront an employee with bad personal hygiene?

3 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Cover Feature | AkzoNobel's UK HR Director talks about 'Wellfest'

10 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence

You have 1 preview page remaining.

Create a free myGrapevine account to read the latest HR news and analysis, and personalise your experience.

Sign up
Already have an account?