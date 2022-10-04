Colleague confessions | Office workers admit turning off webcam on calls to hide this

  • 3 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Office workers admit turning off webcam on calls to hide this

For those that work either hybrid or fully remotely, they will be used to having video calls on a daily basis to catch up with colleagues.

New research has found that a whopping three-quarters of UK office workers (76%) have admitted to turning off their webcam on video calls to hide what they are doing.

According to the data from sales enablement technology firm, Showpad, as part of its international State of Selling study, this figure rises to 85% for workers under the age of 24-years-old.

What workers say they are getting up to

Showpad’s research shed light on what workers have confessed to getting up to behind the blank screen.

More than half (57%) admitted to turning their screens off so that they could play on their phones, with 43% specifically ‘looking at social media’. Others (48%) have confessed to going out of the room to either make food or grab a drink.

From our membership content Here's how 'banning' meetings works - from one firm who has done it

While it an employee might be forgiven for getting a drink in the middle of a long call, the data did show that others are stretching the boundaries of what is deemed to be acceptable.

Subscribe for just £9* to continue reading...

myGrapevine+ is packed with exclusive content for a growing community of forward-thinking HR and business leaders. These how-tos, deep dives and video interviews aren’t available anywhere else and you can set up your account in a few minutes.

Subscribe
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £9 for first month, then £27.99 per month. One time use only.
Already a member?

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Share this with your colleagues

You might also like

What city has the biggest appetite for remote working?
Work from anywhere | What city has the biggest appetite for remote working?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
88% of staff plan to 'work from anywhere' this year
Sun, sea & spreadsheets | 88% of staff plan to 'work from anywhere' this year
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Why business leaders are terrified of tech
Running scared | Why business leaders are terrified of tech "disruption"
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence