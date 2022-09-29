Zurich UK's new approach to graduate scheme hiring

The Coronavirus pandemic impacted everyone, but one group hit particularly hard have been the younger generation, specifically school leavers and recent university graduates, many of whom have had their internships or graduate scheme roles deferred or cancelled altogether.

In this week's episode, podcast host Erik Niewiarowski has a chat with Michelle Ransomme, Talent Acquisition Manager at Zurich UK, to talk about the firms overhauled approach to graduate hiring, the benefits that the younger generation can bring to work, and offer advice to HR teams and business leaders on how to revamp or create a graduate hiring scheme.