More from Alchemist

These are all behaviours, pro-social behaviours. A team regularly exhibiting pro-social behaviours rapidly becomes a high performing team (see Google’s Project Aristotle), and just as importantly, a team where everyone’s distinctive value is known and recognised.
Pro-social leaders dedicate their time to designing, constructing and constantly improving an ecosystem that makes a positive difference to the careers and lives of their team members.
Pro-social leaders decide what they pay attention to. Like everyone else, their diaries are full of competing priorities, Zoom invites and dashboard update deadlines that move projects and productivity forward, but their focus, their attention, remains on the individuals that make up the team.
The aggregate effect of all people leaders approaching their role and leadership responsibilities in this way, in a pro-social way, can be staggering for our clients. Their managers quickly become a collective embodiment of what they want to be known for as an employer - an organisation that is confident enough to achieve success by having an unwavering focus on how to benefit – and be of support to – others.
So, if you did receive an email or phone call at the start of this article from your manager, then pro-social leadership may be on its way to you, alchemy is on the horizon, or…Friday's deadline has just been moved forward.
