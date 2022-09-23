Microsoft study reveals what employers really think about hybrid working

The very existence of hybrid working has sparked a few debates over a couple of months with companies across the world embarking on this new business trend. Some companies raise concerns about the working model itself and some companies to implement the model with praise.

If you have been working remotely or taking part in the hybrid work model, chances are you’re either using Microsoft’s 365 software or had to use it at some point. Although this software empowers users to be productive, creative and overall, more engaged with work, new research gathered by Microsoft has opened room for debate.

The publication of Microsoft a survey that polled 20,000 people across 11 countries on productivity during the era of remote and hybrid work. 85% of leaders put forth that the shift to hybrid work has made it challenging to have confidence that employees are being productive.

On the other hand, 87% of workers felt they work as, or more efficiently, from home. The study displays that there is a high level of disconnect and productivity paranoia between employees and managers which can also lead to wellbeing concerns.

Microsoft Chief Executive, Satya Nadella, expressed, “We have to get past what we describe as ‘productivity paranoia’, because all of the data we have that shows that 80% plus of the individual people feel they’re very productive- expect their management think they’re not productive.”

Nadella continued: “That means there is a real disconnect in terms of the expectations and what they feel.” In fact, the study is furthered by portraying that 12% of leaders who state they have full confidence their team is productive, while the portion of employees who report they are productive at work is 87%.

Do all managers think the same?

Prof Amanda Kirby, Chief Executive of Do-IT Solutions, expressed her concerns with regard to the research administered by Microsoft, saying: “Why do we think there is going to be one solution? Some people need to work from home as they don’t have a choice- why would we want to lose this talent?”

Kirby went on: “How do you know when someone is sitting at a computer in an office they are actually focusing on their work and not ‘just’ being present?” It’s crucial to see that not all employees want to work in the office and actually don’t feel they should. The study additionally reveals that 73% of employees say they need a better reason to go into the office than just company expectations.

Josh Graff, Managing Director EMEA/LATAM and Vice President of Global Enterprise of LinkedIn, stated: “To attract the best talent, ensure your hiring managers and talent acquisition team can clearly talk to your remote/hybrid working policies. It’s a great way to differentiate yourself.”

Ryan Roslansky, Chief Executive of LinkedIn, said: “By 2030, Generation Z will make up about 30% of the entire workforce so managers need to understand them.” After all, the upcoming workforce will prevail with Generation Z and it’s fundamental to understand and engage with their needs.

In addition, 76% of employees say they’d stay at their company longer if they could benefit more from learning and development support. These variables and data analysis unveils a critical leaning that in a workforce where employees can’t learn or be in a happy state, they’re more likely to leave.

Although hybrid and remote working models were initially employed as a short term solution for many businesses. The study by Microsoft displays vital outcomes. Overall, the hybrid work model is here to stay and can in fact increase employee wellbeing to a larger extent.