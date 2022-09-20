5 ways HR can boost employee engagement

‘Quiet quitting’ is a buzzword that has been gaining traction in recent weeks.

TikTok user @zkcillin – who explained this concept in a recent video – said that this occurs when “you’re not outright quitting your job, but you’re quitting the idea of going above and beyond. You’re still performing your duties, but you’re no longer subscribing to the hustle culture mentality that work has to be your life – the reality is, it’s not.”

More recently, Emma Salveson, Managing Director at The Hub Events, said: “Quiet quitting is fundamentally about establishing a work-life balance. If employers are having issues with employees not wanting to go above and beyond for their company, then it is up to the company to provide that additional motivation.”

As such, Salveson has pointed towards five ways that HR can boost employee engagement at work with a view to prevent the trend of ‘quiet quitting’.

Pay people on time

This might sound like a simple tip but there is nothing more damaging to employee morale than paying people late. Getting paid is the main reason that employees go to work so it is important that they properly renumerated in a timely manner for their work.

2017 statistics from global HR and payroll provider, SD Worx, found that 44% of employees have been paid late by their employers, while 48% of those that have been paid late have also been paid incorrectly. Not only did the data suggest that a portion of employees would consider leaving their jobs after being paid incorrectly, it is possible that this could have a detrimental effect on employee engagement too.