What HR and employers need to know

A national bank holiday has been confirmed for Monday September 19, 2022, to mark the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.

The Government’s website explained that this bank holiday will “allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty,” whilst also marking the final day of the period of national mourning.

It added that the bank holiday will take place across the United Kingdom and that it will operate in the same way as other bank holidays, meaning that “there is no statutory entitlement to time off”. Employers are able to include bank holidays as part of an employee’s leave entitlement, it said.

Considerations for HR

Of course, the news of this extra national bank holiday will mean that there are considerations for HR and employers regarding whether staff are entitled to automatic time off, showing the funeral in the workplace for those who are required to work, and what should happen if staff are late to work if travel is disrupted. Kate Palmer, HR Advice and Consultancy Director at Peninsula, talks through some of these below.

