Head of People on increasing staff engagement with ESG activities

The environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda is one that has become increasingly important to organisations.

British Business Bank defined ESG as “a set of standards measuring a business’s impact on society, the environment, and how transparent and accountable it is”. An organisation’s ability to positively contribute to the environment and communities it serves can have a huge impact on investment opportunities, the number of consumers that want to engage in the business, and a company’s ability to attract and retain top talent.

This chimes with data from OpenText which found that also two-thirds (64%) of 18 to 24-year-olds wouldn’t buy from a company again if that organisation was accused of working with unethical suppliers. Other data from the CBI found that two-thirds of investors take ESG factors into consideration when investing in a company – meaning that this has the ability to boost business whilst also having a positive impact on the environment.

