Warning for HR as candidate copied into rejection email thread

As a job candidate, every rejection has the potential to be pretty devastating. With each application, interview and assessment, it can feel like every aspect of yourself is being assessed for quality. When that ‘We’re sorry to inform you…’ email comes, picking yourself up and trying again is a daunting prospect.

Of course, recruiters and HR can make this process much easier. It takes little time to pen a pleasant email explaining that the pool of applications was huge, and suggesting some advice for future applications, yet many organisations simply don’t bother.