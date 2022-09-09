Oops | Warning for HR as candidate copied into rejection email thread

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Warning for HR as candidate copied into rejection email thread

As a job candidate, every rejection has the potential to be pretty devastating. With each application, interview and assessment, it can feel like every aspect of yourself is being assessed for quality. When that ‘We’re sorry to inform you…’ email comes, picking yourself up and trying again is a daunting prospect.

Of course, recruiters and HR can make this process much easier. It takes little time to pen a pleasant email explaining that the pool of applications was huge, and suggesting some advice for future applications, yet many organisations simply don’t bother.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Serious recruitment concerns' | Why the 'war for talent' is bad news for small businesses

3 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Get onboard | Why how you deliver the candidate-to-employee experience matters more than you think

4 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

We ask the experts | What role does employer branding play in talent attraction?

5 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence