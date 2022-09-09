Should HR actually embrace imposter syndrome, as this iconic leader says?

To denounce imposter syndrome does not seem like a controversial choice.
Of course, organisations have a duty of care over their staff’s mental health and wellbeing, so why shuldn’t HR try to eradicate imposter syndrome wherever possible? Yet, according to Edward Enninful, perhaps one of the most iconic names in publishing and current Editor-in Chief at British Vogue, we shouldn’t be so quick to ditch it.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.