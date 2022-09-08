Why the strange case of Scotland's Period Dignity Officer is an HR nightmare

It seems inevitable, when assessing the series of strange twists and turns in the story of Scotland’s first ever ‘period dignity officer’, that the whole case should end with a lawsuit.

To sum up the case: a project team comprising two councils and a college created the role, with the goal of educating and reducing stigma around periods, particularly within colleges and local authorities. A man, rather than a person who menstruates, was chosen for the role. Facing a huge amount of furore and abuse, the man was told the role was scrapped. He's now suing.