You might also like

Is a lack of engagement why employees quiet quit?

In a recently conducted survey by Gallup, more than half of the respondents admitted that they planned to leave their job within the next two years, and a measly ten per cent said they'd stay longer than five years. While talent attraction may be tough, talent retention is actually just as much of a bugbear for HR and leadership. And losing employees doesn’t just mean that – the knock-on affect is that it’s really bad for morale and also can result in massive financial losses, on average costing one-half to two times the employee's annual salary—and that's being conservative in estimates.

HR Grapevine sat down with Jose Azares, Founder and CEO of NIDUM, a tech company that creates immersive learning and development programmes that takes into account neurodivergence and inclusiveness when creating training modules. While HR-focused L&D / training tech companies are hardly unique, NIDUM stands out for a few things. Firstly, despite having a worldwide remit, the firm is based in Kenya, not a typical hot spot for tech companies. Secondly, Azares has fully embraced the benefits of neurodivergent employees and his tech team is fully staffed with people on the Autistic spectrum. This gives the company a unique, diverse perspective that plays into how the team approaches L&D.

Azares strongly believes that firstly, having an L&D plan for each employee that plays to their skills and desires and secondly, implementing that well, will help combat 'quiet quitting'.

Companies implementing immersive tech in their career development plans show they're willing to adapt to modern times.