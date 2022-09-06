What does Liz Truss as PM mean for HR and businesses?

Much of the news this week has been focussed on the recent appointment of Liz Truss who will become the next Prime Minister after beating Rishi Sunak to succeed Boris Johnson. According to the BBC, Truss, who is an MP for South West Norfolk, won the Conservative Party leadership contest (with 57% votes).

Taking to Twitter, the Conservative Party Leader, wrote: “Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country. I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential.”