Union launches roadmap to a 'high wage economy'

The TUC has launched roadmap to a £15 an hour minimum wage and a 'high wage economy' – declaring “it’s time to put an end to low-pay Britain”.
In a new report, the TUC calls on the government to work with the Low Pay Commission (LPC) to deliver it as soon as possible over time.
