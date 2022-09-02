'An end to low-pay Britain' | Union launches roadmap to a 'high wage economy'

Union launches roadmap to a 'high wage economy'

The TUC has launched roadmap to a £15 an hour minimum wage and a 'high wage economy' – declaring “it’s time to put an end to low-pay Britain”.

In a new report, the TUC calls on the government to work with the Low Pay Commission (LPC) to deliver it as soon as possible over time.

