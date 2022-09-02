Lord Sugar's latest WFH rant is, ironically, full of lazy stereotypes

Lord Alan Sugar has branded people who work from home 'lazy gits' who should be sacked for not returning to the office.
The Apprentice star and business magnate posted a series of tweets claiming people were “watching golf and tennis at home” instead of working, and that remote workers should be paid less because of their savings on travel costs.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.