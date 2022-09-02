Sun, sea & spreadsheets | 88% of staff plan to 'work from anywhere' this year

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
88% of staff plan to 'work from anywhere' this year
New Industry Report

How HR can support grieving colleagues at work

Preview Now

Hybrid working is going overseas - with a massive 88% of workers say they are planning to work from anywhere – UK or abroad – this year, new research reveals.

IWG, the world’s largest flexible workspace operator, also found that more than half (57%) of workers planning to extend holidays this year to work abroad, as hybrid working opens new opportunities for employees, with companies are responding accordingly.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Don't Slack | Slack's UK VP on how to boost morale - and productivity

6 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Financial wellbeing | 10 ways to support your employees with the cost of living crisis

7 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Video Feature | A look at the MTR Elizabeth line's recruitment journey

Watch Now
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence