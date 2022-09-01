John Lewis' cost-of-living aid is welcome, but should firms go further?

Employees at the John Lewis Partnership will get free meals over the coming months as the firm tries to ease the burden of the cost-of-living crisis.
Workers in the retail giant’s stores, warehouses and head office will get free breakfast and lunch in staff canteens, while lorry drivers and other on-the-road staff will receive free packed lunches.
