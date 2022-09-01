Season 14

Season 14

New podcast | How personality data can drive leadership change in a virtual world

How personality data can drive leadership change in a virtual world

In this week’s episode of the HR Grapevine podcast, host Erik Niewiarowski explores how personality traits impact leadership change amidst the changing working environments.

As part of this exploration, Erik welcomes Dr. Ryne Sherman, a personality psychologist and the Chief Science Officer at Hogan Assessments. Ryne breaks down the concepts around personality data and how leaders can use that data when it comes to their leadership styles in a virtual/hybrid working world. The pair also talk about how personality plays a huge part in leaders being able to spot a toxic workplace culture.

