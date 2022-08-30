The challenges HR is facing with succession planning

The CIPD defines succession planning as something that “focuses on identifying and growing talent to fill leadership and business-critical positions in the future.”

While succession planning is crucial to ensure that an employer always had the right leaders in place (particularly during a time where many companies are facing skills shortages), new research has shown that the majority of organisations are struggling to future-proof business.

Succession planning challenges

Recent statistics from Armstrong Craven has found that the vast majority of HR leaders are facing challenges in succession planning. According to data from talent insight experts, a whopping 93% of HR and talent teams are experiencing issues when it comes to succession planning – something which could have multiple implications for businesses.

The data, which quizzed over 200 HR and talent professionals (of which 173 were senior leaders) found that just 24% of HR professionals described their organisation as ‘very proficient’ when it came to succession planning, while 95% said that their plans struggled to deliver on some key areas.

