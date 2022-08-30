Firms support calls for Gov to extend paternity leave

Almost half of employers support extending statutory paternity leave and pay, a new CIPD report shows.
New data from the CIPD shows that almost half of organisations support extending statutory paternity/partner leave and pay, with 29% of those backing an extension to either six weeks or more.
