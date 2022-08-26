Nearly half of workers haven't had a pay rise in more than a year

Research reveals that 45% of workers have been waiting more than 12 months for a pay rise, as inflation hits 10.1%.
As the cost-of-living crisis puts pressure on household finances, research from Aspire – a recruitment agency – has found that 32% of workers will look to change roles in the next 12 months, with nearly half of those surveyed having not received a pay rise in over a year.
