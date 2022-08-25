How HR can help in breaking the stigma around HIV

According to the National Aids Trust, the most recent estimates suggest there were 106,890 people living with HIV in the UK in 2019. Thanks to incredible medical advances, 89% of people living with HIV in the UK are virally suppressed, meaning they cannot pass it on to others, and can live a healthy life.

In this week’s episode of the HR Grapevine podcast, Erik Niewiarowski welcomes Felix Williams to share his story of being diagnosed with HIV, his journey through initial treatment and the motivation to write an honest and vulnerable LinkedIn post which has been seen over 2 million times. Felix then helps Erik breakdown ways HR and business leaders can help in erasing the misinformation and stigma to those that are living with HIV.