PwC drops its 2:1 criteria, should your company follow suit?

For some job applicants, there is no better feeling than landing that first job out of university on a graduate scheme. But, when degree entry requirements come into play, this can be tough for those that may not have received the grade that they hoped.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.