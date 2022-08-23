Cost-of-living crisis | Financial stress causing productivity to crash

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Financial stress causing productivity to crash

UK businesses are suffering a drop in productivity due to feeling the burden of financial stress, a new study has found.

Data released by global employee wellbeing platform Champion Health, which surveyed 2,200 UK employees, shows that financial pressure is now the highest cause of stress with 34% citing it in a survey. Overall, 71% of UK professionals are experiencing moderate to high levels of stress.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

All about the money? | Why PwC's 9% pay rise isn't the only way to ease staff money worries

5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Cost of living | Why your mental health strategy needs to focus on financial wellbeing

4 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Podcast | Bruce Daisley, former VP of Twitter, on rethinking resilience

1 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence