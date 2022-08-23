Financial stress causing productivity to crash

UK businesses are suffering a drop in productivity due to feeling the burden of financial stress, a new study has found.
Data released by global employee wellbeing platform Champion Health, which surveyed 2,200 UK employees, shows that financial pressure is now the highest cause of stress with 34% citing it in a survey. Overall, 71% of UK professionals are experiencing moderate to high levels of stress.
