'Survival tactics' | With half of SMEs "at risk of collapse", how does HR ease staff concerns?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
With half of SMEs
New Industry Report

How HR can support grieving colleagues at work

Preview Now

Small businesses are at risk of collapsing due to soaring business costs, an expert has warned, prompting concerns about how HR might allay employee worries.

Alan Thomas, UK CEO at Simply Business, issued the warning to Britain’s SME (small and medium enterprises) following the release of the latest consumer price inflation figures for July, published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Upskilling | These are the UK businesses benefitting from skilled refugee workers

7 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Employee experience | How to achieve complete listening in your organisation

4 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

A day in the life of | The typical work routine of Kimby Priestley, Head of People & Culture, The Coffee House

6 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence