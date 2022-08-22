Firms must set clearer wellbeing goals, study warns

A new study has revealed that business leaders across the UK are at risk of burnout and putting their employees at risk by failing to set wellbeing goals alongside their other business goals.
Researchers from King’s College London conducted the study in collaboration with burnout prevention organisation Softer Success to identify the unique wellbeing challenges being faced by business leaders in the UK, and to identify factors that may help avoid high work demands leading to burnout.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.