Cost-of-living crisis | HR warned to expect surge of pay rise requests

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
HR warned to expect surge of pay rise requests
New Industry Report

How HR can support grieving colleagues at work

Preview Now

With inflation rates at a 40-year high, household bills skyrocketing, and the threat of a recession looming, employers are being warned to prepare for an influx of requests for a pay raise from employees.

On average, wages increased by 4.7% over the last year which, on the surface, sounds like a good deal. But this has been outstripped by inflation, meaning that wages have actually fallen by 3%.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

All about the money? | Why PwC's 9% pay rise isn't the only way to ease staff money worries

5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

HR & Payroll | The Benefits of having your HR and Payroll in a Single Platform Solution

5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Cover Feature | Excelling online, excelling in onboarding

12 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence