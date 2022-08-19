Dan Price was the poster boy for compassionate leadership - was it all a lie?

Dan Price, once dubbed the “best boss in America” after implementing a minimum £59,000 ($70,000) salary for all his workers, and spent years as the poster boy for compassionate leadership, has resigned from his CEO position amid allegations of misconduct and criminal charges.

Price, who started Gravity Payments in 2004 aged 19, told his workforce in an email (which he later shared on Twitter) that he was stepping away from his role because “my presence has become a distraction here.”