'I need to step aside' | Dan Price was the poster boy for compassionate leadership - was it all a lie?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Dan Price was the poster boy for compassionate leadership - was it all a lie?
New Industry Report

How HR can support grieving colleagues at work

Preview Now

Dan Price, once dubbed the “best boss in America” after implementing a minimum £59,000 ($70,000) salary for all his workers, and spent years as the poster boy for compassionate leadership, has resigned from his CEO position amid allegations of misconduct and criminal charges.

Price, who started Gravity Payments in 2004 aged 19, told his workforce in an email (which he later shared on Twitter) that he was stepping away from his role because “my presence has become a distraction here.”

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Upskilling | These are the UK businesses benefitting from skilled refugee workers

7 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Employee experience | How to achieve complete listening in your organisation

4 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

A day in the life of | The typical work routine of Kimby Priestley, Head of People & Culture, The Coffee House

6 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence