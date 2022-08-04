Related Content

New Podcast | Job vacancies, new skills assessments and Gen-Z - the state of HR

Job vacancies, new skills assessments and Gen-Z - the state of HR

In this week’s episode of the HR Grapevine podcast, host Erik Niewiarowski wants to get into what is happening within the world of the people function. To do this, Erik taps into the expertise and insights of HR recruiter Simon Geere, Director at Alexander Lloyd.

The pair discuss the challenges when it comes to recruiting for HR roles, how the function can come up with new ways of assessing skills rather than relying on degree qualifications and what the people function is missing when it comes to retaining the Gen-Z workforce.

