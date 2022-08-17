Liz Truss is wrong - UK workers aren't lazy, they're just exhausted

Prime Ministerial hopeful Liz Truss is under fire over leaked comments made about UK workers, who she once claimed needed “more graft” and lacked the “skill and application” of overseas employees.
In leaked recordings obtained by The Guardian, Truss, who is vying with Rishi Sunak to become the next Tory leader (and therefore the next PM), also said those outside London were less likely to be hard workers.
