'More graft' | Liz Truss is wrong - UK workers aren't lazy, they're just exhausted

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Liz Truss is wrong - UK workers aren't lazy, they're just exhausted
New Industry Report

How HR can support grieving colleagues at work

Preview Now

Prime Ministerial hopeful Liz Truss is under fire over leaked comments made about UK workers, who she once claimed needed “more graft” and lacked the “skill and application” of overseas employees.

In leaked recordings obtained by The Guardian, Truss, who is vying with Rishi Sunak to become the next Tory leader (and therefore the next PM), also said those outside London were less likely to be hard workers.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Exclusive Q&A | Blackstone's Assistant VP of HR on the firm's talent & diversity initiatives

9 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Performance Management | How leaders use coaching skills to create lasting change

5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Podcast | Bruce Daisley, former VP of Twitter, on rethinking resilience

1 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence