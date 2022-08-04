Related Content

VIDEO FEATURE | IRIS Software's commitment to sustainability

IRIS Software's commitment to sustainability

When it comes to employer purpose and values, having a strong ESG policy backed by strong initiatives can increase employer brand and improve talent acquisition and employee engagement.

In this video feature, HR Grapevine talks with Stephanie Kelly, Chief People Officer at IRIS Software, to find out how the firm has doubled down on its own sustainability programmes. Some of these are: an employee-led affinity group dedicated to sustainability and a recent ‘green car scheme’ which allows employees to purchase a brand-new electric car, complete with MOT, purchased via a salary sacrifice scheme.

