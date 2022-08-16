'Extremely aggrieved' | HR thwarts disabled worker's promotion hopes - how did they get it wrong?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
HR thwarts disabled worker's promotion hopes - how did they get it wrong?
New Industry Report

How HR can support grieving colleagues at work

Preview Now

A worker who was denied a chance at promotion, because his disability meant he couldn’t drive, has won a five-figure sum at an employment tribunal.

HMRC worker Hamish Drummond, from Dundee, Scotland, was qualified to apply for one of 10 senior tax investigator job vacancies in 2020.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Ok, Boomer | How tackling ageism can increase your bottom line

5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Talent Management | What can HR teams do to help retain younger workers?

5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Feature | Why now should be the time to scrap the CV

11 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence