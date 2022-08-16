Inflation impact | Latest data paints bleak picture for UK wage growth

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Latest data paints bleak picture for UK wage growth
New Industry Report

How HR can support grieving colleagues at work

Preview Now

‘Real pay’ has dropped at the fastest rate on record, as inflation and the cost of living continue to soar, new figures show.

The latest data from the Office of National Statistics shows that between April and June 2022, when adjusted for rising prices, wages fell by three percent.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

All about the money? | Why PwC's 9% pay rise isn't the only way to ease staff money worries

5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

HR & Payroll | The Benefits of having your HR and Payroll in a Single Platform Solution

4 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Cover Feature | Excelling online, excelling in onboarding

12 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence