'Work in progress' | Majority of firms have faced obstacles implementing hybrid

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Majority of firms have faced obstacles implementing hybrid

A whopping 95% of organisations have experienced issues implementing hybrid working, according to new data.

The latest research from XpertHR has found that early all UK organisations (95%) have encountered challenges implementing hybrid working, with reluctance to return to the workplace the leading issue currently faced by employers.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Domestic Violence | How to support domestic violence sufferers at work

20 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Employee experience | How to achieve complete listening in your organisation

4 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Video Feature | Apex Group's CHRO on navigating the challenges of HR leadership

1 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence