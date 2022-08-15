'Threatening staff' | Harrods could be first firm to use controversial agency staff law to end strikes

Harrods could be first firm to use controversial agency staff law to end strikes

Harrods is preparing to use agency workers to replace staff who could go on strike – which would make them the first major firm to take advantage of controversial new laws.

According to the Unite union, the iconic luxury outlet sent a letter to staff ahead of an industrial action ballot, with approximately 150 staff set to vote over what the union calls a “pay cut disguised as a rise”.

