What HR needs to consider when it comes to net zero

‘Net zero’ is a phrase that has been hitting headlines recently as the environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda continues to be a top agenda item for employers.

“Put simply, net zero means cutting greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible, with any remaining emissions re-absorbed from the atmosphere, by oceans and forests for instance,” a United Nations blog post explained.

The website went on to explain that there is a growing number of countries, cities and businesses who are pledging to get net-zero emissions. In fact, over 70 countries, including China and the US, have a net-zero target in place, which is said to cover about 76% of global emissions.

How setting & achieving net zero goals can help with recruiting

In line with wider efforts, some companies have expressed commitments to net zero targets. In fact, a report put together by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) – reported on by Forbes – found that at least one-fifth (21%) of the world’s 2,000 largest public companies have committed to meeting net zero targets. This suggests that ESG has been pushed towards the top of the business agenda – and HR needs to keep up.