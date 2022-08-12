HR salaries hit plateau despite role's growing importance

Salaries for HR professionals are stagnating despite the role taking on more importance than ever before following the pandemic, new research has found.
Analysis of HR salaries by Cendex, part of XpertHR, shows that salaries for HR professionals have increased by just 0.3% since 2019.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.