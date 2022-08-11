Season 14

New Podcast | The impact of IR35 reform one year later

The impact of IR35 reform one year later

When many think of IR35, panic and confusion are common outcomes, but there is no reason to panic!

To help unpack the complicated intricacies around the new IR35 regulations that came into effect in April of 2021, podcast host Erik Niewiarowski brings in Seb Maley, CEO of Qdos to unpack the new rules for both businesses and contractors alike. The pair discuss the new reforms to IR35, the reality of the reforms compared to what many thought would happen, and how to use the process efficiently.

