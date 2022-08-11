Boss fires worker who turned up late for first time ever

Punctuality should always be expected of employees, but one boss’s extreme approach to punishing a late arrival has gone viral.
According to a Reddit post, a worker was allegedly sacked for turning up to work 20 minutes late, despite it being the first time ever being late in their seven years at the firm.
