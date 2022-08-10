VIDEO INSIGHT | Should HR be concerned about 'quiet quitting'?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Should HR be concerned about 'quiet quitting'?

 

Ever since the pandemic, there have been a whole host of cliché terms that have come into the lexicon of HR and business leaders. Terms such as 'the new normal', 'unprecedented times', and the Great Resignation. Now there is a new term that can be added to that list: ‘quiet quitting.’

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Head-to-Head | Is doing 80% work for 100% pay the next 'new normal'?

6 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Business value | Communication is the key to change

3 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

A day in the life of | The typical work routine of Kimby Priestley, Head of People & Culture, The Coffee House

6 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence