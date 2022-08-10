Found this useful? You might also like

In this Leader Series interview, Maisha Gray-Diggs, Ph.D, VP of Global Talent Acquisition at Eventbrite, highlights the successes of the tech firm’s wellbeing initiative ‘Britebreak Fridays’ which involves 90% of the workforce having the last Friday of each month off to focus on their own mental health and wellbeing.

Maisha speaks to the evolution of the initiative, which went from a trial to become a more permanent perk, and shares advice for other HR leaders regarding how to create and implement other wellbeing-related initiatives.

