In this Leader Series interview, Maisha Gray-Diggs, Ph.D, VP of Global Talent Acquisition at Eventbrite, highlights the successes of the tech firm’s wellbeing initiative ‘Britebreak Fridays’ which involves 90% of the workforce having the last Friday of each month off to focus on their own mental health and wellbeing.

Maisha speaks to the evolution of the initiative, which went from a trial to become a more permanent perk, and shares advice for other HR leaders regarding how to create and implement other wellbeing-related initiatives.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Subscribe for just £9* to continue reading...

myGrapevine+ is packed with exclusive content for a growing community of forward-thinking HR and business leaders. These how-tos, deep dives and video interviews aren’t available anywhere else and you can set up your account in a few minutes.

Subscribe
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £9 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.
Already a member?

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Found this useful? You might also like

BT's head of leadership & learning on the importance of L&D

Exclusive Q&A | BT's head of leadership & learning on the importance of L&D

Wendy James is BT's Leadership, Learning, Talent and Diversity Director. She sat down for an exclusive interview with HR Grapevine...
  • Feature
  • 8 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How HR can support grieving colleagues at work

Grief | How HR can support grieving colleagues at work

The human mind is an incredible tool. It's able to shield us from trauma until we're better able to cope with it, giving us the time and space to keep...
  • 27 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Indeed's SVP for ESG on why wellbeing focus will boost your bottom line

Talent vs Opportunity | Indeed's SVP for ESG on why wellbeing focus will boost your bottom line

LaFawn Davis is a certified boss and a powerhouse of achievement. She talks with HR Grapevine about how Indeed is levelling up its workplace wellbeing...
  • 7 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence